HOLMES, Kenneth Edward (Ken). On 18 October 2019 at Regency Hospital Northcote aged 86. Only son of the late Edith and Herbert Holmes. Cousin of Bruce, Marion, Robert and Jennifer. Teacher, School Principal and Rugby Referee. Many thanks to Regency Home, Hospital staff for their care and patience during the time he was a resident there. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Friday 25th October at 10.30am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019