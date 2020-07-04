|
HINTON, Kenneth Edward (Ken). Born Liverpool, England on the 24th January 1931, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 2nd July 2020, aged 89 years. Loving husband and soul mate of the late Shirley, amazing and much loved Dad of Carolyn, Colin and Dean. Thanks to Dr Creason Reddy and the staff at Pukekohe Family Doctors. "We weren't ready to say goodbye Dad, we have made some special memories this last year, it's time for you and Mum to be together again" Rest in peace. A service for Ken will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Tuesday 7th July at 11.00 am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020