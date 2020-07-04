Home

Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
(9) 236 8919
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Grahams Funeral Chapel
31 West St
Pukekohe
Kenneth Edward (Ken) HINTON


1931 - 2020
Kenneth Edward (Ken) HINTON Notice
HINTON, Kenneth Edward (Ken). Born Liverpool, England on the 24th January 1931, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 2nd July 2020, aged 89 years. Loving husband and soul mate of the late Shirley, amazing and much loved Dad of Carolyn, Colin and Dean. Thanks to Dr Creason Reddy and the staff at Pukekohe Family Doctors. "We weren't ready to say goodbye Dad, we have made some special memories this last year, it's time for you and Mum to be together again" Rest in peace. A service for Ken will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Tuesday 7th July at 11.00 am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
