Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals
Entrance 17 Western hills Drive
Whau Valley, Whangarei
Kenneth Desmond (Ken) NITZ

NITZ, Kenneth Desmond (Ken). Passed away peacefully on 27th December 2019 at Selwyn Park Village. Dearly loved husband of May, for 69 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Bella (deceased), Gaylene and Graeme, Donna and Brian, Keith and Beth, Wayne and Bobbi, Sheryl and Brett, Susan and Tony. Treasured Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. "At peace, your journey has ended." A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 3rd January 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ken, donations sent to St John Ambulance, P.O. Box 8011, Kensington Whangarei 0145, would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Park Village for their loving care of Ken and his family. All communications to the Nitz Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
