GRAY, Kenneth Deans (Ken). On Monday, 11th November 2019 peacefully, at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus. Aged 78 years. Former husband of Yvonne. Loved father and father in law of Justin and Leslie-Ann, and Kirsty. Loved grandad of Emily and James. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 15th of November 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the amazing staff of Harbour Hospice Hibiscus for their love and care. All communications to "The Gray Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019