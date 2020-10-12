|
SEARLE, Kenneth David (Ken). RGTLNo: 10748 Naval Airman Second Class RNZN WWII Died peacefully at Dargaville, 9th October 2020, aged 94. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of the late Betty and Peter Connolly, Norma and Henry Hoddinott, and Cherrie and Bryn Davies. Adored uncle of Katy and Lee, Gail, Ted and Sharon, Rhys, Teena and Glyn. Cherished great uncle and great-great uncle to many. A service for Ken will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Te Kopuru on Friday 16th October 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Redhill Cemetery. Messages to Ken's family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 37149, Parnell, Auckland 1151. 'Ken has sailed off into the old blue yonder'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020