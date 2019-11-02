|
PATTERSON, Kenneth David. Peacefully at the Booms Care Home, Thames on 30th October 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy, loved Dad of Campbell and Jane, Mark and Susan, Lee-Anne and Richard, David and Amanda. Cherished Poppy of Daniel, Laura, Tadhg and Great Poppy of Isaiah. Special Poppy of his Grand- Dogs. The family wish to acknowledge both the staff of Thames Hospital and the Booms Hospital Wing for their care and compassion shown to Dad. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Tuesday 5th November at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thames St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019