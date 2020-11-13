|
BYCROFT, Kenneth David Graham (Graham). Peacefully at the Booms Lodge, Thames, on 11th November, 2020; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 59 years of Elaine. Much loved Dad of David and Jennie, Dianne and Brian. Cherished Poppa of Caitlin, Andrew, Hamish, Brendan and Alisha. Great-Poppa of Nauvoo and John. 'In God's Care' A celebration of Graham's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, Pollen Street, Thames, on Tuesday 17th November at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to: elaine. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020