Kenneth COLLIS

Kenneth COLLIS Notice
COLLIS, Kenneth. Passed away peacefully at Waihi Lifecare Hospital on 14th April 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband, friend and soulmate of Helen. Much loved father and father in-law of NIgel and Anne, Mandy and Paul, Kim and Mike, Belinda and Ray, and Cornel. Loved grandad of 11 and great grandad of 17. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Waihi Lifecare for their kindness and care of Ken during his stay. Memorial service details to follow. Communications to Helen C/- 18 Boundary Road, Waihi 3610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
