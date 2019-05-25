LASENBY, Kenneth Charles (Ken). Passed away with family at his side at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019 aged 88 years. Loved husband of the Late Mary. Treasured father and father-in-law of John and Dianne, Terry and Margie, Helen and Pete, and Murray and Allie. Adored Poppa of 9 Grandchildren, and 6.5 Great Grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Te Ata Resthome for the love and care shown to Ken, and the special friendships he made. A service to celebrate the life of Ken will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, the 28th of May 2019 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Te Awamutu Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Lasenby Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019