STEWART, Kenneth Cecil (Ken). On Friday, 27th September 2019, peacefully, at Evelyn Page Retirement Village Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Juliet and the late Shirley. Loved father and father in law of Wendy and John, Jillian and Dennis, John and Alison. Loved Poppa of Natasha, Amelia, Benedict and Gabriel and Poppa Ken (great grandfather) of Levi, Chelsea, Theo, Tiana, Aidan and Shyla. Loved stepfather of Genevieve and Marcus and "Ken" of their children Emily and Jack, Frances and Barclay. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle of Anna and Clifford and their families. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 107 Centreway Road, Orewa on Tuesday, the 1st of October 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our deepest gratitude to the staff of Evelyn Page for their care and support. All communications to "The Stewart Family" P O Box 35, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019