Kenneth Bruce JOHNSTON

Kenneth Bruce JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Kenneth Bruce. (Service No. 77207 14 sqn RNZAF Malaysia.) Suddenly at his home in Winara Retirement Village, Waikanae on Monday 22 June 2020, in his 83rd year. Loved husband and best mate of Kay for 53 years. Much loved dad of Carrie and Conrad and Opa to Thijs, Coen and Loek. Ken had requested a private cremation with a family service, this was held on Saturday 27 June 2020 in Waikanae. A gathering of friends and family is planned for later in the year to inter Ken's ashes with his mother Janet in Waikumete Cemetery, Auckland. Details will be advised. All communications to Kay at Winara Retirement Village, 21/49 Elizabeth Street, Waikanae 5036. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
