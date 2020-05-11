Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth WATCHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bert (Bert) WATCHORN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kenneth Bert (Bert) WATCHORN Notice
WATCHORN, Kenneth Bert (Bert). 15 July 1930 - 9 May 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Home. Adored husband of Leslie and the late Joyce. Loved Dad of Cynthia and Ian Dodds, Robert and Dale, Philip and Karen, Andrew and Maria, Michelle, Toni and Rhys Griffiths. Loved Grandad of 9 Grandchildren and Great Grandad of 10. Loved mate of Scottie Dog. Thank you to the beautiful staff at Bob Owens for the care and support they have provided us. Due to the current situation a private service will be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -