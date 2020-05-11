|
|
|
WATCHORN, Kenneth Bert (Bert). 15 July 1930 - 9 May 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Home. Adored husband of Leslie and the late Joyce. Loved Dad of Cynthia and Ian Dodds, Robert and Dale, Philip and Karen, Andrew and Maria, Michelle, Toni and Rhys Griffiths. Loved Grandad of 9 Grandchildren and Great Grandad of 10. Loved mate of Scottie Dog. Thank you to the beautiful staff at Bob Owens for the care and support they have provided us. Due to the current situation a private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020