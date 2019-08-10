Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Kenneth Allan Williams (Ken) PHILLIPS

Kenneth Allan Williams (Ken) PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS, Kenneth Allan Williams (Ken). Suddenly on 7 August 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Much loved dad of Warren, Garry and Nigel. Much loved Pop of Natalie, Emma and Jack. A service for Ken will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospice waikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Phillips family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
