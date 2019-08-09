Home

Kenneth Allan TURNBULL

Kenneth Allan TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL, Kenneth Allan. Passed away peacefully on 7 August 2019 at Hilda Ross with Noeleen (beloved wife for 64 years) by his side. Treasured father of Peter, John and Irma. Special 'Grandad Ken' to Oliver and Mitchell. A special heartfelt thanks to Hilda Ross staff for their kindness and care. In accordance with Ken's wishes a private cremation has been held. Please join us to farewell Ken at Hamilton Squash & Tennis Club in Tristram Street on Sunday, 11 August 2019 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
