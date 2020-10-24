Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Taumarunui Golf Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth HODGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Allan HODGES

Add a Memory
Kenneth Allan HODGES Notice
HODGES, Kenneth Allan. 23rd October 2020. Ken, Dad, Poppa, Hodgy. Ken gave up the big fight and went to have that "game of golf". Very much loved husband of Anne, father and father in law of Allen and Yvonne, Brian and Sue, Wendy and Bill and Paul. Poppa of 9 grandchildren and 19 Great Grandies. For many years we walked together, Friends, sweethearts, man and wife, We shared our problems as they came, Knowing we had each other, Side by side we faced it all, But every marriage has its sunset, One is taken - one goes on, Yet I know I will not be alone, Some part of you will still remain, Until at last we meet again, All my love Anne. A Memorial Service will be held at the Taumarunui Golf Club on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 1pm. All communications to 21 Tarrangower Ave Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -