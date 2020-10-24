|
HODGES, Kenneth Allan. 23rd October 2020. Ken, Dad, Poppa, Hodgy. Ken gave up the big fight and went to have that "game of golf". Very much loved husband of Anne, father and father in law of Allen and Yvonne, Brian and Sue, Wendy and Bill and Paul. Poppa of 9 grandchildren and 19 Great Grandies. For many years we walked together, Friends, sweethearts, man and wife, We shared our problems as they came, Knowing we had each other, Side by side we faced it all, But every marriage has its sunset, One is taken - one goes on, Yet I know I will not be alone, Some part of you will still remain, Until at last we meet again, All my love Anne. A Memorial Service will be held at the Taumarunui Golf Club on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 1pm. All communications to 21 Tarrangower Ave Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020