Kenneth Alfred (Ken) MORRIS

MORRIS, Kenneth Alfred (Ken). Peacefully after a short illness, on Thursday the 11th of July 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Pat. Loving dad and father-in-law of Susan and Ben, Kevin, Sheryl, Christine and Gregory, Julie, Karen and Tony. Much loved grandfather of James, Helen, Sarah and Max, Emma, Sam, Isaac, and Lachlan. "Will be very sadly missed by all". The family would like to thank St John Ambulance and Middlemore Hospital for their amazing support and assistance. A celebration of Ken's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Thursday the 18th of July at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
