ROSS, Kenneth Alexander (Ken or Kenny). Born March 03, 1948. Sadly passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 72. Dearly loved son of the late Alexander and Kathleen Ross. Much loved brother of Lynette, Wayne, Judy, Christine and the late Rowan. Much loved brother-in-law of Neil, Barry, Pamela and the late Phil. Loved uncle and great uncle. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Everil Orr Resthome/Hospital for caring for Ken during his final journey. Private cremation will be held at Waikumete Crematorium on Friday. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020