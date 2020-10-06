Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Waiuku Golf Course
Racecourse Road
Waiuku
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Albert JAMES

Add a Memory
Kenneth Albert JAMES Notice
JAMES, Kenneth Albert. Passed away peacefully on 2nd October at Possum Bourne Pukekohe aged 87, surrounded by love here and from Australia. Loved and darling husband of Joy, cherished dad of Glenys, Brian and Lorraine. Much loved Poppa of Joel, Tanya, Chantelle, Ethan, Josh and Jasmin. Very special Poppa Ken to 4 great- grandchildren with 3 more on the way. We will hold you in our hearts forever. A memorial service to farewell Ken will be held at the Waiuku Golf Course, Racecourse Road Waiuku at 2pm on Tuesday 6th October. Special thanks to the incredible staff from the hospital at Possum Bourne Retirement village for their exceptional care of Ken.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -