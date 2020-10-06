|
JAMES, Kenneth Albert. Passed away peacefully on 2nd October at Possum Bourne Pukekohe aged 87, surrounded by love here and from Australia. Loved and darling husband of Joy, cherished dad of Glenys, Brian and Lorraine. Much loved Poppa of Joel, Tanya, Chantelle, Ethan, Josh and Jasmin. Very special Poppa Ken to 4 great- grandchildren with 3 more on the way. We will hold you in our hearts forever. A memorial service to farewell Ken will be held at the Waiuku Golf Course, Racecourse Road Waiuku at 2pm on Tuesday 6th October. Special thanks to the incredible staff from the hospital at Possum Bourne Retirement village for their exceptional care of Ken.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020