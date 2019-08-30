Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kennedy MAKAOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kennedy Halamoana MAKAOLA

Add a Memory
Kennedy Halamoana MAKAOLA In Memoriam
MAKAOLA, Kennedy Halamoana. On August 30, 2009 Born May 04, 1973 Dear dad, it has been 10 years since you left us, 10 years of us wishing you are still here. Not a day has gone pass that we do not think and speak of you. You are still alive in our hearts and minds. We miss you so much that our hearts ache for you every day. We love you to the moon and back. Until we meet again. Yours always and forever, Kirk, Iman, Kennedy, Heleina and Marina.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kennedy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.