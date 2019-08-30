|
MAKAOLA, Kennedy Halamoana. On August 30, 2009 Born May 04, 1973 Dear dad, it has been 10 years since you left us, 10 years of us wishing you are still here. Not a day has gone pass that we do not think and speak of you. You are still alive in our hearts and minds. We miss you so much that our hearts ache for you every day. We love you to the moon and back. Until we meet again. Yours always and forever, Kirk, Iman, Kennedy, Heleina and Marina.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 30, 2019