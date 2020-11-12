|
SHORTRIDGE, Kennedy Francis. It is with deep sadness the Department announces the passing away of Emeritus Professor Kennedy Francis Shortridge on November 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Professor Shortridge obtained Bachelor of Science (Microbiology) from the University of Queensland in 1962 and PhD (Virology) from University of London, University College Hospital Medical School in 1971. He then joined the Department of Microbiology, The University of Hong Kong as Senior Lecturer in June 1972, and promoted to Reader since February 1976, and then became the Chair Professor in March 1981. He has been conferred Emeritus Professor after his retirement in 2002. Professor Shortridge is a renowned researcher on influenza ecology. He generated hypothesis in 1982 that southern China is an epicentre for the emergence of pandemic influenza viruses and consolidated hypothesis that pandemic influenza is a zoonosis. He has made significant contributions to the community as his work was crucial to the early detection of the H5N1 "bird flu" outbreak in 1997. He earned the Prince Mahidol Award in Public Health in 1999 for services to the global community toward the control of the H5N1 "bird flu" in 1997. Professor Shortridge is also an Honorary Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow. Professor Shortridge will be dearly missed and remembered as an outstanding teacher and a knowledgeable scholar. We extend our deepest condolences to Professor Shortridge's family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020