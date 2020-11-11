|
|
|
SHORTRIDGE, Kennedy Francis. Emeritus Professor Kennedy Francis. Aged 79 years, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday 8 November 2020 at Logan Campbell Village, Auckland. Beloved husband of Joyce; loved father of Suzy, Liam and Yvette, and Nicky, remembered by his first wife Dilys; cherished step-father of Jacqui and Des, Lianne and Gary, Mark and Amanda; Grandpa Ken to Alby, Eliza, Skye and Dylan, and treasured step-grandfather of Brendan, Nicole and Jace. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank , Auckland at 2pm Thursday November 12th 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated, or may be left at the service. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all staff at Logan Campbell Village for their devotion and excellent care of Ken - in particular those in the Cornwall Rooms. Communications to Shortridge Family c/- of 1/19 Victoria Ave, Remuera, Auckland, 1050 or to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020