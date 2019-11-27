|
THORPE, Kennard William (Ken, Whizz). Finally at peace, on 25 November 2019 after a very brave battle. Dearly loved husband of Viv for 41 years. Cherished father of Teresa and loved Grandad of Alleria. Much loved son of the late Flo and Bill Thorpe. Loved brother of Les, Jill & Arthur. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Friday 29 November 2019 at 1.00p.m. at St David's Church, 160 Rifle Range Road, Dinsdale. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer Foundation and can be left at the church. All communications to the Thorpe Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019