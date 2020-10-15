Home

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tipene Funeral Services
224 Hill Street
Onehunga
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Tipene Funeral Services
224 Hill Street
Onehunga
Burial
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Puriti Urupa
Church Road
Mangere Bridge
Ken (Lofty) WADE


1938 - 2020
WADE, Ken (Lofty). Born November 21, 1938. Passed away on October 12, 2020. Peacefully passed away . Beloved father of Deborah, Jacqueline, Kirstin and Grant and all his mokopunas. Burial ceremony will be held on Friday 16th October 2020 11am at Mangere Puriti Urupa, Church Road, Mangere Bridge. Lofty is laying in rest at Tipene Funeral Services, 224 Hill Street, Onehunga. Viewing is on Thursday 15 October 2020 from 6pm to 8pm. Prayers will start at 7pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
