Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
Ken PRICE

PRICE, Ken. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 29th August 2020, aged 65 years. Treasured husband of Phillipa Izard- Price. Loved and adored Dad of Antonia, Daniel and Harry. A funeral for Ken will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 9th September at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020
