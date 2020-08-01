|
HURFORD, Kelvin Thomas. (Regtl. No. 206078, Sgt, Royal Regt. of NZ Artillery, K Force). Peacefully, at Phoenix House, Coromandel on 25th July, 2020; aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Anne for 66 years. Loving father to Mark and Wendy. Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Kelly, Anjelica, Caleb, Luther, Kiana, Questa, Templar, Evander, and great- grandfather to Alex and Riley. 'He will be sadly missed by all'. In accordance with Kelvin's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020