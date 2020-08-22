Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
live streaming of the funeral service is available by contacting Osbornes Funeral Directors
PHELAN, Kelvin (Brian). Peacefully passed on Thursday, 20th of August 2020 in Rotorua aged 88 years. Loving husband to the late Grace. Cherished father to his 8 children. Adored Grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in Rotorua on Monday 24 August. Regrettably due to the current restrictions attendance is by invite only. A live streaming of the funeral service is available by contacting Osbornes Funeral Directors.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
