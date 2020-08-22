|
|
|
PHELAN, Kelvin (Brian). Peacefully passed on Thursday, 20th of August 2020 in Rotorua aged 88 years. Loving husband to the late Grace. Cherished father to his 8 children. Adored Grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in Rotorua on Monday 24 August. Regrettably due to the current restrictions attendance is by invite only. A live streaming of the funeral service is available by contacting Osbornes Funeral Directors.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020