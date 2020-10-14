|
GRIFFIN, Kelvin Edward. Born December 11, 1938. Passed away on October 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Pam (n?e Galloway), passed away peacefully on their 57th Wedding Anniversary. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Craig and Jackie, Paul and Leanne. Loved grandad of Nicole, Courtney, Morgan, Matthew, Libby, Emma and Zac. In accordance with Kelvin's wishes a private service is to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Griffin family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020