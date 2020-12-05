Home

Kelvin Arthur (Kelly) BROWN

Kelvin Arthur (Kelly) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Kelvin Arthur (Kelly). The Brown family would like to thank everyone for all the flowers, cards and messages received after the passing of Kelly. Thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Thames Hospital and Thames Medical Centre. Thank you also to Vision West (The Bubble), Robyn, Abby, Nancy, Lisa, the District Nurses, Twentymans Funeral Services, Rev. Mary Petersen and the Cryer family. Thank you for all the love and support over the last five months. Words cannot express how deeply we appreciate the help and comfort received throughout this time.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
