Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kelvin BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin Arthur (Kelly) BROWN

Add a Memory
Kelvin Arthur (Kelly) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Kelvin Arthur (Kelly). Peacefully at his home in Puriri, surrounded by his family, on 25th August, 2020; aged 82 years. Much loved husband and soulmate for the past 60 years of Maureen. Dearly loved Dad of Allan, Paul, Leanne, Wayne, Kathryn and the late Gavin. Cherished Poppa of 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron, and the late Fred and Wally. 'Will be sadly missed by all'. At Kelly's request, a private service and burial has been held. Messages: 3 Puriri Valley Road, RD1, Thames, 3578.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelvin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -