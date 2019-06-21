|
BRYDON, Kelson Campbell (Kelly). J Force Pte Army #661348. On Thursday 20th June 2019. Peacefully at Switzer Rest Home. Aged 92 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Esther, for 65 years. Loved father and father in law of Murray and Rachel, Merle and Reuben. Loved poppa of Kelly and Adam, David and Kelly, and Amanda and great poppa of Penny, and Flynn. A service for Kelly will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11am followed by interment. Messages to the Brydon family C/- Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
