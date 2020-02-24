|
WOOD, Kelsi Rose. 4 August 1989 - 21 February 2020 Passed away, tragically, surrounded by her loved ones. Loving mother of Bastiaan, Astrid, and Nicky; partner of Anthony and his son Ashton; much loved daughter of Susan and the late Peter; sister to Conor, Tamara, and Tamsyn. Granddaughter of Pamela and the late Ewen, Margaret and Anne, and friend to many. A celebration of her life will be held at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 2 pm, followed by burial at Russell Cemetery on Thursday, February 27th at 12 pm. All communication to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020