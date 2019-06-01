|
|
|
LEONG, Kelly. On Wednesday 29 May 2019 (peacefully) at Waikato Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Much loved Pop of Mike and Brenda; Cheryl (deceased) and Gary; Fiona and Daren; Rose and Pete. Yeh Yeh to Quin and Tabitha. Goong Goong to Jamie and Aidan; Cole, Summer and Dillon. Special thanks to all the staff of Chartwell Health, especially his doctors Mary-Grace and Geraldine. Also sincere thanks to his caregiver Janice. A funeral service for Kelly will be held at the Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Friday 7 June at 2.00pm. Correspondence to the Leong family C/- PO Box 12356, Chartwell, Hamilton 3248. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
