Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Kelleigh Marie BURKETT

BURKETT, Kelleigh Marie. It is with great sadness that Brian and Sharon Wilson announce that their beautiful only daughter Kelleigh passed away peacefully at 7am on the 29 November 2019. Much loved sister to Dene, Glenn and Anton, soulmate and wife to Craig and loving mother to Paige, Holly and Charli and beloved daughter-in-law to Terry and Joan. Adored by all her many cousins, nephews and nieces. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 4 December at 12.30pm followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Kelleigh would like you to support the Sweet Louise Charity. www.sweetlouise.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
