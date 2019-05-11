|
DUNCAN, Keitha Emily. Peacefully at Beachhaven Care Home, Auckland, on 10th May, 2019; aged 99 years and 8 months. Loved Wife of the late Jack and loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of James and Carol, Lorraine, Jill and Phil, Russel and Sharon. Dearly loved Nana of Graeme, Tracy, Warren, Dale, Therese, Greg, Paul, John and Stephen and the late Cameron. Treasured Great Nana of 11 Great Grandchildren and the late Hayden. A celebration of Keitha's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 16th May, at 1pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
