Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keitha DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keitha Emily DUNCAN

Notice Condolences

Keitha Emily DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN, Keitha Emily. Peacefully at Beachhaven Care Home, Auckland, on 10th May, 2019; aged 99 years and 8 months. Loved Wife of the late Jack and loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of James and Carol, Lorraine, Jill and Phil, Russel and Sharon. Dearly loved Nana of Graeme, Tracy, Warren, Dale, Therese, Greg, Paul, John and Stephen and the late Cameron. Treasured Great Nana of 11 Great Grandchildren and the late Hayden. A celebration of Keitha's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 16th May, at 1pm, followed by a private interment.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.