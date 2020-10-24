Home

Services
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kapiti Uniting Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach
CARLEY, Rev Dr Keith William. Passed away peacefully at Sevenoaks Lodge on Thursday, 22 October 2020 after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Erice. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Malcolm and Vanessa, and Diane. Loved Grandad of Ayesha, Zoe, Rebekah, Sasha and Ruby. A special thanks to the staff at Sevenoaks Lodge for their care of Keith over the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service or on their website www. neurological.org.nz/ donate. Keith's funeral service will be held at Kapiti Uniting Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Carley family, C/O Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu, 5032
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
