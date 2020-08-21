|
LORFORD-BROWN, Keith Victor Henry. Passed away at Whangarei Public Hospital, after a short illness, on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 84 years. Keith was loved by his 3 daughters and 7 grandchildren, his dear friends and wee dog Jaks. Keith was a charming host to many travellers over the years in his welcoming Bed and Breakfast. He will be greatly missed by us all. Thanks to the staff at Whangarei Hospital for their dedication while caring for Keith. Keith has been privately cremated and a memorial service will be held soon. Messages may be sent to the Lorford-Brown family C/- Scott's Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikerei 0230 or email [email protected] co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020