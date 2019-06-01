SMITH, Keith. Passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday the 29th of May 2019; just short of his 80th birthday. Adored husband and best friend of Mihi for over 37 years. Deeply loved dad of Sharon, Angelena, Bonnie, and the late Jamie. The best, most awesome Poppa to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "You have left a legacy of integrity and honour for which we are so grateful. Now rest peacefully until we see you again". A celebration of Keith's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, Elliot Street, Papakura on Wednesday the 5th of June at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to Fountains: 09-2982957







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019