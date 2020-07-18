|
SILVESTER, Keith. On 12 July 2020 as a result of an accident. Aged 90 years. Dearly beloved husband of Merlyn for 68 years. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Gayle, Linley, Barry, and Donna and Paul. Much loved Pop of 12 and great Poppa of 21. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Salvation Army Citadel Seddon Street, Waihi on Friday July 24th at 11am to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Silvester family c/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020