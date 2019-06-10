Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Shepherd BROWN

Notice Condolences

Keith Shepherd BROWN Notice
BROWN, Keith Shepherd. Passed away peacefully at Bert Sutcliffe Home and Hospital on 7 June 2019, aged 84 years. Cherished Dad of Jan, Michael and Fleur, father-in-law of Howard, Katrina and Kevin. Beloved partner of Beryl for 30 years. Loved Poppa of Jemma, Kyle, Thomas, Kate, Cameron, Campbell, Ella and Nic and Great Poppa to 5 great-grand children. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 14 June at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.