BROWN, Keith Shepherd. Passed away peacefully at Bert Sutcliffe Home and Hospital on 7 June 2019, aged 84 years. Cherished Dad of Jan, Michael and Fleur, father-in-law of Howard, Katrina and Kevin. Beloved partner of Beryl for 30 years. Loved Poppa of Jemma, Kyle, Thomas, Kate, Cameron, Campbell, Ella and Nic and Great Poppa to 5 great-grand children. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 14 June at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
