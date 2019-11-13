Home

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Waitete Rugby Club rooms
Waitete Road
Te Kuiti
JOYCE, Keith Samuel (Keith). Born January 26, 1942. Passed away on November 08, 2019. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Lesley. A courageous battle bravely fought with dignity, passion and humour. Loved father and father in law to Tonya and Wesley, Cameron and Christy, Bevan and Rangiania. Cherished Poppa to Jamie, Taryn, Camryn, Samuel and James. Treasured mate of Tippy. Keith passed away peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital will love all around him. Keith's service will be held at Waitete Rugby Club rooms, Waitete Road Te Kuiti, Friday 15th November at 11am, followed by a private burial at his request. Please send all communications to 10 Edward Street, Te Kuiti.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
