|
|
|
JONES, Keith Russell. On 22 February 2020 at Totara Hospice. Dearly missed by devoted wife Lyn. Amazing dad to son Mikael and daughters Shenee and Daneka. Loved poppa to Jorja and Lydia. Special step-father to Amy and Lieutenant Brad. "Forever in our hearts". A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday, 28 February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice can be made online at bit.ly/krjones2202
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020