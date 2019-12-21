Home

YEOMAN, Keith Ross. Peacefully at his home in Welcome Bay, surrounded by his family, on Thursday 19th December 2019 aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn. Much loved father and father in law of Dion and Donna, Leonie, Natalie and Joel, and Bobby- Lee. Treasured grandad of all his pride and joy grandchildren. A service for Keith will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Monday 23rd December at 11am. Messages to the Yeoman family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
