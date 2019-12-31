|
|
|
WARD, Keith Rodney (Goa). On 29th December 2019, peacefully, with family at his side, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Myra. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gale, Joy and Gavin, Gary and Kendra, and Shane. Loved Goa of Jamie, Grant, Natasha, Leeza, Danielle, Craig, Zak, and Callum, and their partners. Goa to all his treasured great grandchildren A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Thursday 2nd of January at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019