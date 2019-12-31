Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mount Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Rodney (Goa) WARD

Add a Memory
Keith Rodney (Goa) WARD Notice
WARD, Keith Rodney (Goa). On 29th December 2019, peacefully, with family at his side, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Myra. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gale, Joy and Gavin, Gary and Kendra, and Shane. Loved Goa of Jamie, Grant, Natasha, Leeza, Danielle, Craig, Zak, and Callum, and their partners. Goa to all his treasured great grandchildren A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Thursday 2nd of January at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -