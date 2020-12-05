Home

Keith Robert SULZBERGER


1943 - 2020
Keith Robert SULZBERGER Notice
SULZBERGER, Keith Robert. 29 March 1943. Keith passed away unexpectedly on 20 November 2020. Our hearts are breaking. Not a day will go by that we won't miss your love, humour, generosity and positive outlook. Adored by partner Kathy and family. Dearly loved by his late wife Rae. Loved by all his children. Treasured by his grandchildren who thought Poppa George was the absolute best. Dearest brother to Janice, Ian (deceased), Ruth and Clive. Loved by all who crossed his path. How lucky we were to have you. Service arrangements will be notified at a later date, while family attempt to return from Australia. All messages to the Sulzberger family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
