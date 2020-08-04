|
|
|
PARKER, Keith Robert. Regtl. No. 74745 Sgt. RNZAF Long Service and Good Conduct Medal; Chief of Air Staff Commendation. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Kay Lynette (Lyn) since December 1955. Loved father and father in law of Christine and John, Glenis and Albert, Kevin and Vicki. Grandfather of Aarron and Ladine, Selena and Jonathon, Aiden and Emina, Kaylee, Kendall and Brooke. Great Grandfather of Lachlan, Hannah, Kody, Liam and Jessi. A service for Keith will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144, would be appreciated. All communications to the Parker family C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020