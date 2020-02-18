Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Keith Phillip LANE Notice
LANE, Keith Phillip. On 15 February 2020 as the result of a tragic boating accident. Dearly loved husband of Rosie and loved father of Chris, Becky and Rachel. Brother of Jan. A friend to many and a kind helper. "Terribly missed and much loved." A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 20 February at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Cancer Society online at bt.ly/ kplane1502



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
