Keith Oliphant STEWART

Keith Oliphant STEWART Notice
STEWART, Keith Oliphant. Passed away peacefully on the 1st of October 2019 at 102 years of age with his daughter by his side. Much loved father of Rosalynde and Victoria. Father in law of Kevin and Massimo (deceased). Grandfather of Justin, Bianca, and Daniel, and partners Sian and Adam. Great grandfather of Max, Isla, Elliot, and Isabella. A celebration of his life will be held at St Lukes Church 130 Remuera Rd on Friday 4th of October 2019 at 2:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
