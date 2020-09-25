|
|
|
LIGHTFOOT, Keith. The Very Reverend. Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by family, 23rd September 2020, in Cambridge. Beloved husband to Jennie for 61 years. Loved father of Liz, Deb and Catherine and Grandfather to Hannah, Matthew, Thomas and Rowan. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lifecare Cambridge for their wonderful care of Dad. His funeral will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 29th September at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020