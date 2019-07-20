Home

WILLIAMSON, Keith Henry Austin. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Heights Hospital on the 18th of July 2019 on his 82nd birthday. Loved husband of the late Christine. Treasured father of Andrea and Ian, father-in-law of Iain. Grandad of Alex, James, and Frances. Koro to Travis and Jayden. A celebration of Keith's life will be held on Tuesday the 23rd July 2019 at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd of Selwyn Heights Retirement Village, 42 Herd Road, Hillsborough at 2:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
