PULL, Keith Edwin. Peacefully at home with family at his side, on 23rd June, 2020. Loved husband of Maureen for 63 years. Father and father-in- law of Sydney and Annette, Norman and Sandy, Bruce and Debbie, Lynette and Rob, Raewyn and Allan and the late Kevin. Grandfather of Kelly, Jonathan and Alyssa, Rachael, Scott and Amelia, Christina and Brad, Grant, Daniel, Nicole, Taylor, Emma and Hayley, Steph, Ryan. Great- grandfather of Kaelee, Hayden, Aiden, Emily, Amber, Olivia,Teddy and great-great grandfather of Graeson and Nyah. 'Promoted to Glory'. A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 713 Pollen Street, Thames, on Saturday 27th June at 11am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020